AS a registered veterinary nurse, our early shift starts at 7.30am, and depending on your discipline you will either be on ward handover or theatre set up.

Working as a team leader on the soft tissue department could see me doing either of these tasks depending on the rota.

Ward handover starts at 7.30am from the night team, we receive handover for our patients on our own discipline, we can help out on other teams if they are busy or short staffed but generally speaking every team gets handover for their own department either soft tissue, internal medicine/cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics or ICU.

The night team will let us know how the patient has been overnight to include, mobility, nutrition, pain, medication, vital signs as well as any other changes or important information we need to know.

After handover the veterinary specialist (VS) responsible for that patient will physically examine and assess their cases to make a plan with the registered veterinary nurse (RVN) for that day.

Any changes to medication, feeding etc. will be made on the hospital sheet as well as verbally communicated with the nurse in charge of looking after that patient for the day.

The RVN or the VS will then contact the owners to inform them about their pet and the daily plan, this is also done in the evening between 4-6pm.

All patients are then walked and weighed at 6am and all bedding from kennels are removed. Kennels are thoroughly cleaned, and new clean bedding is placed.

Vitals, feeding and walking are done at 6am, 12pm and 18pm for routine stable patients, this is always subject to change on a daily basis depending on the patients diagnosis/condition, for example a patient with pneumonia will have their respiratory rate and effort recorded hourly to monitor their progress and adapt their treatment plan accordingly, and a patient on steroids will need to be walked more frequently.

All intravenous catheters are re-bandaged and flushed every four hours to monitor for signs of phlebitis or other issues.

Feeding is calculated daily depending on the patients' weight and RER and divided into correct meal frequency, water is measured and recorded.

All injectable medication must be calculated daily and signed by two RVNs or an RVN and a student.

Daily duties will include, wound care, active and passive drain care, urinary catheter care, feeding tube care, central venous line care, grooming and of course TLC!

When patients are due to go home the veterinary surgeon will complete a discharge sheet that the RVN can check and change medication times for.

We make sure all discharge sheets are printed out and all medication or extra equipment required for the owner at home, is ready for the patient to go home with.

A lot of the time the veterinary specialist will talk with the owners first to go through the procedure or their pets treatment, and then a nurse will follow with the written discharge sheet and explain medication, wound care, feeding care etc, and we do follow-up phone call appointments in the afternoon to speak to clients whose pets were discharged the day before to see how they are progressing at home.

There is also a cleaning list in every ward we must complete daily in line with our infection control standards, and if you manage to get all this done there is also a weekly and monthly cleaning list too!

If you start at 7.30am and you are on theatre side, the day starts completely different.

We have procedure boards for each individual team which should be written up either the night before or in the morning.

General anaesthetic and sedation trays can then be set up for each individual case on your discipline.

General anaesthetic trays include anaesthetic monitoring forms, consumables sheet for billing procedures, safety checklist and hospital sheet.

E.T. Tubes, usually two or three depending on size of the patient, IV tray, ECG pads, BP cuff, oesophageal stethoscope and any additional equipment.

Trays have a number and a laminated sheet on the drawers, so we know which one is allocated to which patient.

Setting up theatre includes checking the anaesthetic machine and ventilator for leaks and selecting the correct circuit for the first procedure.

All machines must be plugged in i.e. suction, diathermy and all equipment for each procedure laid out in trays.

We have tins for certain procedures for example abdominal surgery or spinal surgery which contains all the surgical instruments, so we then only need to gather consumable equipment such as gowns and drapes.

Each theatre should have all the equipment needed for that discipline as we have theatres for each department, this reduces the chance of having to leave theatre to go and get a piece of equipment.

There are four theatres in total, theatre 1 is orthopaedic, theatre 2 is OOH and an overflow during the day, theatre 3 is soft tissue and theatre 4 is neurology.

Each RVN will be assigned to a case by the team leader, it is then the RVNs responsibility to get that case ready for the procedure.

Each patient must have a thorough patient assessment which includes TPR, pulse quality, hydration status, demeanour and heart and lung sounds.

Once assessed the RVN can write down the potential complications that may arise due to the procedure performed for e.g. hypotension, hypothermia, haemorrhage and then we can also record the interventions we would use to correct these complications.

Once we have completed all of this, we can discuss an anaesthetic plan with our anaesthetist Toby.

The RVN and Toby will come up with a plan together and then it is the RVNs responsibility to see that case thorough, we can always ask Toby for help and guidance at any time during an anaesthetic but we do like to keep as autonomous as possible.

We then calculate the medication and draw up any additional analgesia or constant rate infusions the patient will need during the procedure.

It is the RVNs responsibility to monitor the anaesthetic and troubleshoot any problems that may arise.

We also help with clipping and skin prepping patients for surgery as well as running in theatre for extra equipment and scrubbing in to assist the surgeon when required.

After the procedure is complete, we are responsible for recovering the patient in the correct ward where we handover to the ward nurse.

We then must bill the procedure on the patients file and either the RVN or the veterinary surgeon will speak to the owners.

At the end of the day theatre needs fully cleaned down and all equipment put away.

Once a week the theatres are steam cleaned and an anigene bomb is set off in line with our infection control standards.

We then have an area to clean which is on a rotation between all the surgical departments, which include prep room, x-ray, sterile corridor, isolation and chemotherapy.

Once all jobs have been completed, we can then help out our department in wards or another department if they are busy.