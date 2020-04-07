Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash near Tow Law.
Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle collision on the B6296 at High Stoop near Tow Law shortly before 2pm on Thursday April 2.
The collision involved a silver Mercedes and a black Kia.
All three occupants were taken to University Hospital of North Durham with injuries while the vehicles were recovered.
Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC David Brawn on 101 quoting incident number 190 of April 2.