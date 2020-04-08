AN arable farming expert has landed a role on her home ‘patch’ offering best growth advice to improve crop yields.
Agronomy advisor and crop protection product supplier Agrovista has confirmed the appointment of Durham-based Helen Lax.
The 33-year-old agronomist studied agriculture with crop management at university.
She then embarked on a career as a registered agronomist, helping farmers to improve the way they grow their crops, before spending more than four years as a farm trader, while also helping to develop her family’s contracting business.
Now she looks forward to a return to agronomy to develop her cereal crop specialism while building customer relationships on familiar turf in the region.
“I’m ready to get stuck into being an agronomist again, which has always been my dream job. I believe the transferable skills I’ve learnt outside of agronomy will stand me in good stead for driving my role at Agrovista.”