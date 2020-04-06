A FAMILY said they are living in fear after a burglar broke into their house as they slept before stealing their new Range Rover Evoke.

The victims, who have asked not to be identified, woke on April 1 to find a bunch of keys missing and the silver Range Rover they had recently bought gone from their property on Bell Street, Bishop Auckland.

Picture: The stolen vehicle

Members of the household said they are very worried the burglar will return and now barricade the doors and windows each night to feel safe.

They said: "We are really anxious since it happened as it took place while we were sleeping and we don't want the thieves to come back to the house.

"There are cameras at the end of Bell Street where we live and we are hoping we can recover footage of the car being driven off so as to identify the driver.

"The thieves added insult to injury by committing the crime on April Fools Day, the day notorious for playing pranks on people and making them feel foolish. We want them to know that they are the foolish ones not us and will soon be banged up for many years to come."

The family reported the burglary to Durham Police who are investigating the incident and said they would advise anyone with information to contact force officers.

The car is silver with a white leather interior and contained a horse riding saddle, along with a locking box, two jackets and food supplies.

A spokesperson from Durham Police said: "Police were called to reports of a two-in-one burglary which is believed to have happened sometime overnight on Wednesday, April 1 at an address on Bell Street in Bishop Auckland.

"It is believed the suspect broke the padlock on the gate and forced open the bathroom window before entering the property and removing a number of keys which included car keys.

"The suspect then made off in the victim's vehicle, a silver Range Rover Evoque.

"Enquires are currently ongoing."