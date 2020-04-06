FLYTIPPING offences have increased in a small County Durham town.

Items ranging from planks of wood to a pushchair, clothing and bin bags were found on a road in Willington’s industrial estate. The town has seen a string of flytipping offences recently, while businesses on Commercial Street have been plagued by flytipping since December.

Flytippers are still active despite the governments efforts to enforce a lockdown.

Durham County Councillor for Willington and Hunwick, Fraser Tinsley said: “We are seeing an upsurge in flytipping across the area. It is a blight caused by those who have a blatant contempt for their fellow citizens.

"While our Household Waste Recycling Centres are closed for safety reasons do not pay ‘a man with a van’ you found on Facebook to dispose of your waste. Just exactly where do you think they are taking it? Hold on to it.

“It's beyond me why exactly somebody should choose now as the perfect time to get rid of an old roll of underlay that’s been in the back of the garage for years or other rubbish.

"It’s time to stay at home and stay safe. If you do have waste, bag it up, keep it dry and dispose of it when the Household Waste Recycling Centres reopen.”

Fellow county councillor Olwyn Gunn said: “This is unacceptable behaviour at any time but especially in these difficult times.

"I call on people to be sensible and responsible and avoid giving additional work and expense to Durham County Council.”