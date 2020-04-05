COUNTRY music fans across the region are mourning the loss of a talented singer who died after contracting coronavirus.

Ricky Payne, known to many as Dixon J Scott, died on Wednesday having been struck down by Covid-19 less than two weeks earlier.

Initially believing he had a cold and blaming chest and back pains on a car crash last year, he took to his bed for a few days after becoming unwell on March 21.

When his wife Jill noticed his breathing had become erratic she called an ambulance and that night he was put in an induced coma.

He later passed away in Darlington Memorial Hospital, aged 70.

Mrs Payne, an artist known to most by her professional name Jill Hirst, said: “When the ambulance came I was looking at them thinking this is a potentially lethal situation, I had to think realistically this could be it but was hoping it wasn’t.

“He was scowling at me for calling an ambulance because he didn’t think he needed one.

“He held his own for a few days but his kidneys, liver and heart were packing in along with his lungs and the decision was made to withdraw support.

“The nurses were tremendous, they were apologetic that they couldn’t give me anything positive.

“If he had recovered and come out of hospital but not been able to sing it would have a catastrophe, music and singing for him was his life.”

Mr Payne, of Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham, was a solo cabaret and country music singer and sang with country and western bands including Custer’s Land Band and Ridge Riders.

His love of music began as a 14-year-old in a choir and over six decades he built up a strong following on the North-East club and country music circuits.

The father-of-three was also a respected businessman, who owned Barnard Castle Framers.

He started the framing business to help his wife, initially in The Hayloft, Barnard Castle, before moving into his own premises next to the town post office.

Mrs Payne, whom he married in April 2004, said: “He had a very strong following but was very humble, he didn’t realise how good he was.

"His signature tune on the North-East circuit was My Son, the number of grown men reduced to tears when he sang that is unbelievable. I’m very proud.”

She said his simple cremation will be followed by a celebration of his life, when circumstances allow.

Brian Clough, who has presented country music shows on North radio stations for decades, was impressed with Mr Payne’s voice and character from the moment they met.

He said: “When I first heard him singing I thought ‘wow, where’s that sound coming from?’ “At that time he was one of the only ones singing Garth Brooks songs and he appeared in lots of country music events I was compering, I’d think ‘this guy has a voice’.

“He was popular and respected on the circuit as a solo artist and in bands, he was a great chanter.

"I don’t think he realised how good he was. I was surprised that, over the years, a record label didn’t pick him up.

“Along with his talent he was a really nice guy to boot, a very unassuming character and a real special talent. He is a loss to the circuit.”

Drummer Roger Jones recalls taking a phone call from 'Dixon J Scott' in 2016, in which he said he was a vocalist in need of a band to back him at a couple of festivals.

The pair clicked and went on to form Ridge Riders.

Mr Jones said: “As a band, we will all miss the great man, his amazing voice and his wonderful sense of humour. For us, Ricky is just plain irreplaceable.

“During my own musical career, I have had the good fortune to play and tour with many well-known, household names. “Vocally and without doubt, Ricky is right up there with the very best of them and, just as important, is one of the nicest, unegotistical singers I have ever worked alongside.

"It has been a joy and a privilege to work with him in Ridge Riders these past four years.

“So, looking back, that one simple phone call in January 2016, has given the band and myself four great years of music and friendship with Ricky and for that, I will be forever in his debt.

“We have all lost a good friend and a truly wonderful singer.”