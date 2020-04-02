CASES listed at a crown court which is temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis are being moved back to provisional new dates later in the year.
Durham Crown Court is one of the raft of smaller court centres at which sittings have been “suspended” by HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), from Monday this week.
Some larger “priority” courts have limited sittings this week, for bail hearings and prison to court video link plea hearings, with defendants who are remanded in custody, so no accused person has to be brought to court from prison.
Counsel for both prosecution and defence have been taking part in cases often by conference call facilities.
The arrangement will remain in place subject to review by HMCTS as the fight to prevent the spread of Covid-19 continues.
One court room at Newcastle Crown Court has been hearing a limited number of Durham prison video link cases during the course of this week.
Among them was the plea hearing for Simon Clark, 37, of Collingwood Street, Coundon, who admitted three counts of burglary.
The case was adjourned for sentence on Tuesday April 14, over the video link from Holme House Prison, near Stockton, as Clark was remanded to remain in custody.