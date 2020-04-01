VOLUNTEERS promoting a town centre said they complied with government guidelines when hanging banners.

The town team for Bishop Auckland, in County Durham, has given a statement following public concerns about banners which appeared on town lampposts overnight, despite the government guidelines.

Nigel Bryson, chair of the town team, said: “The promotional banners were erected on around 30 lampposts in Bishop Auckland. They were erected using the same safe system of work as in the previous eight years.

“The banners were erected in the early hours of the morning – around 3.30am - and no members of the public were anywhere near the work area. The Government’s advice on preventing the spread of the coronavirus was complied with.”