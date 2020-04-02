A YOUNG Elvis Presley fan has taken to the virtual stage to perform during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The live streams are broadcast by 11-year-old Zak Hull from North Bitchburn, near Crook, on his Facebook page Zak Hull music.

The young pop star has been a fan of classic pop and rock music and is a big fan of both Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Zak said: “I’ve always listened to old music like Frank Sinatra because my dad used to play him in the house I though he was good, and then I got into Elvis and loved it.”

His favourite songs are New York New York by Sinatra and Shake rattle and roll by Presley.

Zak has previously performed at the theatre and forum in Darlington and had been scheduled to perform at many venues from cafés and restaurants to care homes but due to the Coronavirus they were all cancelled. So he thought of a new way to connect with his expanding audience.

He said: “I was very upset when some of my performances were cancelled, I though how can I still perform and be with an audience?”

He was inspired to do Facebook lives by tribute bands he follows on social media who had also had gigs cancelled. He has gained some momentum from the lives gaining an extra 60 followers within a few days and gets up 250 viewers on his Facebook lives.

Zak said: “I want to keep doing the performances because I have a lot of fun doing them. It's also a way of bring myself to the audience without them leaving the house. I want to be like Presley and release my own tracks and go on tour, that’s my main goal in life.”

His mum Lynsey is very supportive, She said: “He’s always looking to get himself out there, Elvis is what comes out most and he’s seen plenty of tribute bands, he’s not afraid to get up on stage with them either.”