THE club movement has been urged to continue supporting its local communities and look after vulnerable members of society, during, “this time of major uncertainty”.

Addressing the nation’s 1,600 workingmen’s and social clubs, 158 in the Durham area, between Tees and Tyne, Club and Institute Union (CIU) general secretary Kenneth Green also called on the Government to recognise the importance played by clubs in communities, and to provide them with, “the required support going forward.”