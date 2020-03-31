EASTER has come early for some families thanks to a North-East charity.

Bringing Back A Smile was set up two years ago by Kevin Hill to help and support adults and children with life-threatening illness.

This week, he and his fundraising staff have been delivering nearly 300 Easter eggs to families that the charity has supported.

Mr Hill said: “We knew we had supported people who would probably not be going out at all, and we have helped youngsters who may not be getting anything for Easter.

“We decided to get the team together to deliver Easter eggs. We wanted to spread a bit of cheer and happiness among those who are not so fortunate and those who have to endure gruelling treatments.

“Some of these families have already had to face a lifetime of doom, so we wanted to bring a smile to their faces.”

The eggs have been donated to the County Durham based charity by various organisations across the region, including the offices of HMRC in Peterlee.

Bringing Back A Smile was set up in 2017 and has supported hundreds of families through its fundraising.

Delivering Easter eggs under the current Government restrictions has been a challenge the charity has risen to.

Mr Hill said: “We just knock on the door, leave the Easter eggs on the doorstep and move away from the house, so we are keeping our distance very much, but we can still see that people are uplifted when they find the gifts.

“It has been very heartwarming for us all and we are just delighted to be doing our bit.”

For more information about Bringing Back A Smile, go to www.bringingbackasmile.co.uk