A MAN has been jailed after breaching a restraining order – on the same day a judge told him he would face prison if he did it again.
Craig Wilkinson, of Cornforth Moor Farm, Tursdale, near Ferryhill, admitted to a single charge of harassment and breaching a restraining order after visiting a property in Coxhoe on Monday.
The 38-year-old had appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court earlier in the day, when district judge Tim Capstick told him he would go to prison if he breached the order again.
The court heard Wilkinson had then gone to the property to get his belongings after the woman named in the order asked for them to be removed from her house.
On Tuesday, Judge Capstick gave him a four-week prison sentence.
He said: "You appeared before me yesterday. I tried to deal with you leniently and gave you a warning.
"It may well be that she asked you to go around but you chose to go."