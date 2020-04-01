A MAN has been jailed after stealing hundreds of pounds from gaming machines at venues in County Durham.

Rhys Stobbart, of Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to stealing cash from four gaming machines.

The 25-year-old also admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order and failing to comply with post-custodial supervision following his release from prison in February.

He was jailed for 25 weeks.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard money was taken from four venues, with £260 taken from the Lambton Worm, in Chester-le-Street, £562 from Planet Leisure, in Newton Aycliffe, £1 from The Grange Club, in Chester-le-Street and £943 from Hotel 52 in Stanley.

Stobbart, of Robertson Court, admitted the charges but said there was less money at both Planet Leisure and Hotel 52.

The court heard the crime was "unsophisticated" and Stobbart, who was part of a group, had been caught on CCTV, making no attempts to cover his face.

District judge Tim Capstick said: "This is aggravated by the fact you were recently released from a custodial sentence and were subject to supervision which you hadn't been doing.

"You were released from a custodial sentence for like offences and you have not learned your lesson. You are going out and doing exactly the same thing.

"You may be doing it with others who are more criminally sophisticated but you are doing it."