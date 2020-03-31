A HAND sanitiser production facility in the North-East has been built within its 10-day target and has today started shipping supplies for free to the NHS.
INEOS have announced the plant at Newton Aycliffe has been completed just days after the chemicals giant announced its plan to build exactly a week ago on Tuesday (March 24).
The plant, which will produce 1m bottles per month, started production at the weekend and has already begun the supply to NHS sites across the country.
The company said it was focusing on meeting the needs of frontline medical and care services as well as making "pocket bottle" hand sanitisers for personal use.
These will be produced to specifications set out by the World Health Organisation.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said: "Now that production of the Ineos hand sanitiser has started, we are working on the fastest way to get them to where they need to be.
"I am confident that within a few days our sanitiser will start to be seen in hospitals, surgeries and people's homes."
