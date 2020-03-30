THE RSPCA has appealed for vital finds to keep its rescuers on the frontline and look after animals in its care during the coronavirus crisis.

Among the cases the charity's officers had to deal with during the last week was a stray sheep found roaming the streets in Newton Aycliffe.

Police barricaded the sheep into a local homeowner’s garden with wheely bins until the RSPCA could arrive.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Mark Gent said: “It took two of us but we managed to get hold of the sheep and get their ear tag numbers, but not before a little mishap that resulted in me being on the floor.

“Luckily the sheep wasn’t hurt, and neither was anyone else.

“Eventually we were able to find out who the owner was and they came out and collected them.”

Animal rescuers at the charity have been designated key workers by the Government but vital funding is needed to keep them out on the road, continuing to rescue animals from the worst cruelty and neglect.

The RSPCA national emergency appeal is being supported by comedian and animal lover Ricky Gervais.

He said: “It is really important for us all to pull together to help each other at this difficult time and someone needs to be there for animals, too. I would urge people to give whatever they can spare at this really difficult time to support the RSPCA so they can stay out on the frontline rescuing the animals who need them most.

“They are facing huge challenges through this crisis, but their amazing staff are committed to being there for animals in danger in any way they can and they can only do it with your help.”

Last year, RSPCA rescuers dealt with 3,695 welfare incidents in County Durham and they are continuing to save animals on the frontline through this difficult time. The teams are continuing an emergency-only service through the lockdown period.

Dermot Murphy, Head of the RSPCA Rescue Teams, said: “This is a time of national crisis, and many of us are anxious about the future and our loved ones.

"This crisis has touched all areas of life and the RSPCA is no different. As we all face the biggest challenge of a generation, the RSPCA must continue to be on the frontline, rescuing and caring for the animals who need us most.

“Our rescuers, vets and nurses have been designated key workers by the Government which means we can carry on saving animals from cruelty and neglect and we rely entirely on generous public donations to deliver our vital services.

“We are facing immense challenges and huge pressures on strained resources, but our hugely dedicated teams are out there dealing with emergencies and our centres continue to deliver vital care to thousands of animals, with more expected in the coming weeks."

To help the RSPCA donate at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.