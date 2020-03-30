RESIDENTS in Trimdon are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Four Woodland Close neighbours netted the windfall when TS29 6LD was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What a great surprise to start the week. Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 percent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Sightsavers which has received over £3.9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The organisation prevents sight loss and avoidable blindness in more than 30 countries and works with communities to support people who need it most.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk