A CITY bus station is closing temporarily to the public to prevent passengers clustering too near to each other, as a social distancing move.

In the latest measure to curb the risk of the further spread of coronavirus, Durham Bus Station will remain closed from tomorrow, for at least the near future.

Durham County Council said all services which would have departed from, or arrived at the North Road station, will use nearby street stops as an alternative to avoid people having to wait in an enclosed space.

It may not be the only station to close, as the council is reviewing the situation at other stations round the county.

The city station closure follows the council’s temporary suspension of the park and ride service in Durham, late last week, after it had seen a big fall in passengers following the Government advice to the population to remain at home but for only essential trips, exercise and key work travel.

Carl Marshall, the council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “As the week has progressed, we have seen fewer and fewer people use our park and ride services.

“This is good news, as it shows how seriously County Durham residents are taking the Government’s call for people to only leave the house for exercise or when it is essential to do so.

“Although we are closing our park and ride services, we have waived the fees at our car parks across the county, including in Durham City, to ensure key workers can park easily and for free.

“Earlier this month, we also made the car park at County Hall available to University Hospital North Durham staff, should they need it.”

Further details about parking in the county is available via www.durham.gov.uk/parking, while www.durham.gov.uk/coronavirus carries other developments arising from the pandemic.