A COUNCIL has thanked residents for kind messages of thanks received by bin crews amid the coronavirus crisis.

Durham County Council is ensuring the refuse/recycling bin service continues despite the viral spread.

Bulky waste collections are temporarily suspended to allow staff to support refuse and recycling colleagues.

Spare vehicles are in use for crew to limit the numbers in a cab, while staff have been given hand sanitisers, with added washing facilities.

Crew members are also being required to wear gloves.

Among the good wishes left on bins include one in Peterlee stating: “The valuable work you do doesn’t go unnoticed here. We very much appreciate it.

“Refuse collectors are a big part of our community and we would all be very lost without you.”

Councillor Brian Stephens said: “On behalf of all our crews I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has taken the time o leave these kind messages.”