A MAN who broke into a fish and chip shop before later assaulting a bus driver has appeared at court.
Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that Carl Mark Ellis Mackinlay entered The Chefs Chippy on Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, on November 3 last year, where he caused damage to the building and tried to remove a till drawer.
The 25-year-old then went on to assault a bus driver after forcing open the bus doors after the bus stopped at traffic lights.
Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said the driver of the Go North East bus thought he was going to be "violently assaulted" and pressed a panic button which caused Mackinlay to run away.
CCTV from the bus played in court showed the defendant hit the windscreen with his hand before damaging a windscreen wiper.
He could also be seen shouting at the driver and banging on the doors.
Mackinlay, of Co-operative Street, Shildon, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to commit damage, criminal damage and common assault and will appear at Durham Crown Court for sentencing on May 5.