THE trial of a Darlington man has been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Drummond is facing a catalogue of offences, including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, intimidating a witness, burglary and two charges of criminal damage.

The 21-year-old, of Whitby Way, Darlington, was due to stand trial early next month but with all jury trials cancelled for the foreseeable future being put on hold his barrister applied for him to be released from custody on bail.

Michele Turner, who represents Drummond, said a suitable address for her client had been found and approved by the authorities.

The defendant is accused of scratching the word 'grass' onto two vehicles on August 12 after being reported for the driving offences two days earlier.

The court heard that the burglary – where garden furniture was stolen – the criminal damage and witness intimidation charges were all related to the same incident involving a former partner of the defendant and one of her relatives.

Judge Paul Watson QC agreed with the application and granted him bail.

Drummond must now live at an address on Collingwood Street, Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, and stay out of Darlington.

His trial is now listed to take place on November 17.