THE family of a disabled child model are appealing for help to raise funds for a desperately needed mobility aid after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel a series of fundraising events.

Seven-year-old Teddy Berriman of Burnt Houses, near Cockfield, County Durham, needs a £15,000 Innowalk to give him the best chance of being able to walk as he is about to outgrow his current one – bought less than two years ago.

The device, which is vital to help Teddy gain strength, flexibility and posture as well as helping with his confidence and improving his constipation issues, is not available on the NHS.

Teddy a "happy, cheeky little boy with a wicked sense of humour" who uses a wheelchair, also has epilepsy and autism, as well as being partially-sighted with many food intolerances.

He is in self-isolation with his mum Nicola Short, 37, and dad Philip Berriman, 62, at home.

Nicola said: “We fundraised like mad to raise money for his first Innowalk and we can really see the difference in him since he’s had it.

"We carry out physio with Teddy every day and it’s so much more effective with this.

“But he’s almost outgrown this one so we’re desperate to get the next size up so that all his progress isn’t set back.”

She added: “We often run tombolas and the like at local fetes, but obviously they have all been cancelled, plus we can’t risk taking Teddy out at the moment as he’s vulnerable to the disease.

“He loves his modelling work – it really helps with his confidence – but another plus side is that it helps to pay for his equipment. We simply can’t find £15,000 ourselves from nowhere.”

Teddy has featured in campaigns for H&M, M&S and Very as well as appearing on Kit and Pup on CBeebies.

Nicola said: "He had a job with CBeebies booked but obviously that’s been cancelled, as all his potential jobs are likely to be until all this is over.”

Charity Tree of Hope is helping the family fundraise for the Innowalk and potentially a selective dorsal rhizotomy operation, which the family may have to pay for as Teddy’s epilepsy currently makes him ineligible to receive the operation on the NHS.

For more information about Teddy or to donate to his fund, visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/teddy-berriman.