THE scheduled 50th staging of the annual Beamish Run, due to take place on the Summer Solstice, Sunday June 21, is the latest event to be cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

George Jolley, organiser of the 150-mile test of reliability and endurance for cars and motorcycles from the classic and vintage eras, said: “It is with great regret that the 21.6.20 event must be cancelled due to forces beyond our control.”