POLICE forces across the North-East are urging people to stay at home to help save lives during the Government lockdown in the fight against the coronavirus.

Leading officers have said they are now working to ensure the strict new rules announced by the Prime Minister on Monday night will be enforced.

Boris Johnson said people can only leave their home to go to essential work, exercise once a day or to buy food or medical supplies.

Almost all business and organisation are being shutdown to slow down the spread of the Covid-1 9 outbreak and to ease the growing pressure on medical services.

Mike Walker, Assistant Chief Constable, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The new and significant restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives.

“The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. “These are the lives of the people we know and love. Our partners, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents. You may never be in such a position again where your simple actions will lead directly to saving lives.

“Alongside the new restrictions, the Government announced new powers to enforce them. I know the vast majority of people will follow the restrictions without question, as they have done so already and we will work with local communities to help reinforce the message should it be necessary.

“We sincerely hope that we will not have to resort to enforcement measures, but if we have to, we will.”

Forces across the country are working to get details of the new legislation as it becomes available.

Durham Constabulary’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “We are working with the Government to consider how these rules can most effectively be enforced and will work closely with our communities to ensure that people know what is expected of them.

“Throughout this our officers will be continuing respond to emergencies and deal with serious crime.

“This is a very fast-moving situation and we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure we can continue to protect you and uphold the service that keeps the public safe every day.”

Cleveland Police’s Chief Constable Richard Lewis said the coronavirus was impacting on almost every area of life, and it was important to look out for each other.

He said: “The new measures announced by the Government are sensible, based on scientific evidence and give people clarity on the exact steps they must take to stop the rapid transmission of this disease.”