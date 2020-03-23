AN urgent appeal to help families in the North-East that are struggling with the impacts of coronavirus has been launched by a children's charity.

TFM RADIO’S Cash for Kids has launched a new campaign to help families feeling the direct impact of COVID-19, such as those with parents on zero-hour contracts suffering loss of hours or jobs entirely, are not entitled to sick pay and experiencing fuel or food poverty.

Relying on donations from listeners and locals, the Cash for Kids Appeal will build a fund from which grants will help families help cope and cover basic essentials like food and heating.

Cash For Kids understand the impact that the closure of schools to the majority of children will have on underprivileged families. Grants from the appeal will also be made available to those that children who receive free school meals, over and above the government’s voucher scheme.

Teachers, health professionals, social workers and small charitable groups will also be able to apply for funds on behalf of the families they support.

TFM RADIO Breakfast hosts Steve Furnell and Karen Oxley said: “We have already been hearing incredible stories of generosity from our listeners, as individuals go out of their way to help others through this unprecedented situation. In donating to the Cash For Kids Appeal, you’ll be making a small act of kindness that can make a huge difference to families in need.”

Cash for Kids Managing Director Sally Aitchison said: “We have all been affected by the COVID-19 situation in some way, however right now those on low incomes or who are living in or on the brink of poverty will be really feeling the pressure. With already four million children living in poverty in the UK, the impact of the current situation will see that number increase. We want to do what we can to support these families. We are uniquely placed in our communities to identify the families.”

Donate £10 by texting HAPPY to 70910 or online at https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/donate/one-off/north-east-cash-for-kids-appeal-2020/.