SEVEN bus shelters have been smashed by vandals in Spennymoor town centre.

Durham Police were devastated to discover seven bus stands targeted by mindless acts of criminal damage, yesterday evening.

Emergency services are currently incredibly stretched and with school closures, Durham Constabulary would like to remind people this behaviour will not be tolerated.

Anyone who witnesses incidents of criminal damage is asked to report to the police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

CCTV enquiries are being made but if anyone has any information which could contribute towards the investigation they are asked to contact PCSO 8010 via 101.