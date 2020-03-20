A GROUP of youngsters have been identified by police after a hedge was set on fire.
Durham Police and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Quarry Burn Lane, in Crook yesterday at 4.45pm.
Witnesses said the suspects were about 14 and set fire to the hedge on the side of the road and then fled the scene in the direction of Hunwick.
A spokesperson from Crook Police said: "Emergency services are currently incredibly stretched and given the schools have now closed Crook Police would like to issue a message that we will in no way tolerate this behaviour.
"If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact 101 quoting incident 265 of the 19 and ask to speak to police community support officer Martin."