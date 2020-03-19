SCORES of community groups and businesses are offering help to people who may be self isolating. Some are listed below. To be included in future listings, email newsdeskdurham@nne.co.uk.

BARNARD CASTLE

Babul’s take away, in Barnard Castle, is lending a helping hand to the elderly and self-isolating.

It is offering a free meal to every elderly person over the age of 70 in self-isolation. It is a family-run business and will continue to provide meals for as long as financially possible.

It is asking all elderly people who are in need of a meal to call 01833 630575 between 5pm to 6pm to place an order. If it is not possible to get someone to collect the order it will arrange a contactless delivery and the order will be left on your doorstep and a notification sent to you.

Babul’s wants to ensure that every elderly person affected by Covid-19 is cared for in the community. The restaurant will remain open to the public with extra precautions in place as per the government’s and WHO advice that has been communicated.

It will also be handing out £10 vouchers today to all primary school children for their family to use at Babul’s.

It is also asking that common sense is used and the offer isn’t taken advantage of so it can provide this for as long as possible.

BISHOP AUCKLAND

Sam Zair’s cafe, in Bishop Auckland, is now offering home deliveries. This is to minimalise face-to-face contact

The full menu is available for take away and will operate in the café’s normal opening hours.

For more details telephone 01388 602559 or 07917 413635.

STANHOPE

A Spanish restaurant is hoping to provide a taste of Spain to those who are self-isolating.

Che restaurant in Stanhope is now offering a Che’K Away. The takeaway service will operate in the normal opening hours of 5pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursdays, Friday to Saturday 5pm to 10pm and 12pm to 8pm to Sundays. An example of the takeaway menu is available on their Facebook page and the restaurant is open to any changes with customer feedback.

A tea room with a royal theme is hoping to bring mothers day cheer.

Royal Teas in Stanhope will be delivering special Mothers’ Day Royal afternoon teas in the Dale on Sunday from 12 noon. The teas will be delivered on Royal vintage china and include home-made cake, home-made scones with cream and jam, a selection of finger sandwiches, milk, sugar and tea bags plus a Union Jack serviette. Each tea comes with a gift for mothers or grandmothers. Teas are £10 per person. The china will be recollected at a later date.

TEESSIDE

A group of Teessiders have created a Facebook group to communicate and support people through the pandemic. The group will help those who are worried about the virus and offer advice as well as support to those self-isolating. Updates are posted regularly by the group’s 500 members.

You can join the group via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/694302364646303/