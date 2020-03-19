THE police and the council have posted warnings on social media about coronavirus-related scam emails that are circulating amongst parents.

Durham Constabulary and Durham County Council both posted on social media warning against online fraudsters.

The emails being received by parents claim that due to the closure of schools all pupils are being given free meals, and the scammers then request bank details.

The council posted the following on Facebook: "We are aware that some parents have received emails asking them to provide bank details to ensure their child can receive free school meals in the event of a closure.

"This is a scam and we are deeply saddened that scammers are seeking to take advantage of people in this way.

"We would reiterate the messages put out by schools on social media, urging people not to respond."

Durham Cyber Safety also warned of the scam attempts and offered advice on their Facebook page.

To report fraud or cybercrime visit actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040

To get in touch with Durham Cyber Safety email

cyber.protect@durham.pnn.police.uk or message the Durham Cyber team on Facebook

If you or someone you know could be vulnerable to scams, you can find out more at durham.gov.uk/scams

To help protect the community from scams and support victims become a Friend Against Scams at friendsagainstscams.org.uk/elearning/durham