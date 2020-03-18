THE Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, will close its doors from 5pm today due to coronavirus.

This includes the galleries, shop and Café Bowes.

The park and gardens will be open to pedestrians and outdoor activities will be made downloadable for visitors to enjoy.

A spokesperson said: "The health and wellbeing of both our customers and our staff is our priority.

"Where events can be rescheduled we will endeavour to do so but please be assured that all ticket holders for cancelled events have options on refunds and can contact info@thebowesmuseum.org.uk, however by not requesting a refund you would be making an exceptionally generous and much appreciated charitable donation to The Bowes Museum during these unprecedented times.

"Whilst the Museum is closed, we will be working on other ways of sharing our story and collection via our digital platforms. Stay posted for online videos, conversations and more.

"We thank you for your patience and your continued support for The Bowes Museum during this unpredictable time. We hope to come back to you with a reopening date shortly, for now, please stay safe and help protect the vulnerable."



