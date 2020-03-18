A NUMBER of schools in the North-East are closed today as a result of staff absences due to the coronavirus.

Some schools have partially closed to certain year groups.

Yesterday, Geoff Barton, the secretary of the Association of School & College Leaders, said many schools would struggle to stay open beyond the end of the week.

The following schools are closed or partially closed:

County Durham:

Bullion Lane Primary School, Chester-le-Street

The school will be closed until Monday, March 30 because 23 members of staff have underlying health problems.

Burnside Primary School, Stanley

The nursery and provision for two-year-olds will be closed until Monday, April 20. This is due to low staff numbers.

Newker Primary School, Chester-le-Street

The school will partially close until Monday, March 23 because of high levels of staff absence

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive & Byron Sixth Form College, Peterlee

The school is closed until Monday, April 20 because of a significantly reduced staffing ratio.

Villa Real School, Consett

Conductive education classes are closed today until information is received due to large numbers of staff self-isolating.

Framwellgate School Durham

Year 10s have been told not to attend today because of staff absences. A letter sent to parents yesterday said at least 12 members of staff would be absent.

Stockton:

Egglescliffe School

The school is closed until Friday to pupils in years 8 and 9 due to staff shortages

The Glebe Primary School

The school is closed from today and hopes to reopen on Monday