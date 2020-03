POLICE closed a road following a crash between two cars on Salters Lane, Trimdon Station, on Friday night.

Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash at about 9.45pm on Friday.

A spokesperson from Durham Police said: "One person suffered minor injuries and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 454 of March 13.”

The road has since reopened.