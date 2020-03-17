A CONSULTATION into the regeneration of a former steelworks site has moved online as government advises against mass gatherings.

A public exhibition to be held this Thursday March 19 to present proposals for the regeneration of a derelict steel works in Weardale has been called off.

Regeneration specialist BXB is instead asking the people of Wolsingham to comment on their proposed masterplan for the abandoned 14-acre site on-line from 2pm Thursday.

The scheme’s consultation web site, www.wolsinghamconsultation.com will host the exhibition panels that would have been on show for two days in Wolsingham Town Hall. Residents will be able to comment via a questionnaire and feedback form.

Gary Goodman from BXB Wolsingham Ltd said: “It’s a real shame to call the event off as we were very much looking forward to meeting people and hearing first-hand about their aspirations for the site.

“The exhibition boards showcase our vision for the layout of the site. We’ve given a lot of thought to the ecology and how we can enhance that, and we’ll be sharing with people how the community and local authority will benefit from the site’s regeneration.”

The derelict 14-acre site is largely covered by hard-standing adjacent to the River Wear.

Following the public’s feedback any amendments deemed necessary will be made to the proposals prior to submission to Durham County Council.