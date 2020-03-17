YOUNG arsonists are suspected of starting a fire which destroyed 20 tonnes of hay and took firefighters three hours to put out.
Firefighters from blue watch at Spennymoor were called to reports of a fire at Merrington Road, Ferryhill, at about 6pm on Friday.
They found more than 20 tonnes of hay bales ablaze and the crew spent about three hours using hooks and tools to break up the hay and extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: "The fire is believed to have been deliberately started by youths seen in the area.
"We are determined to tackle deliberate fire crime and encourage anyone who may have any information to contact FireStoppers 100 per cent anonymously by telephone on 0800-1695558 or by reporting online at forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers."