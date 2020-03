ALIENS, zombies and science fiction enthusiasts rubbed shoulders at a steampunk festival on Sunday.

Dozens dressed up and headed to FantazMagoriA, at the Oakleaf Sports Complex, in Newton Aycliffe, to showcase their colourful costumes from the world of comics, films and television.

Steampunk is genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology.

The event was organised by the Film and TV Model Club and saw table top games model kit displays, demonstrations and trading stalls.