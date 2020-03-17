A MAN has appeared in court accused of committing a spate of dwelling burglaries in a dales market town on the same night.

Brendan Cawley, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, is alleged to have travelled by car to Barnard Castle, in Teesdale, and gone on the spree of break-ins from domestic residences, last month.

Jewellery was taken from four of the targeted homes, while money, wallets and other personal items were also taken among the haul of property stolen on Monday February 10.

The accused appeared for a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been detained since his arrested following the break-ins.

His counsel, Safter Salam, asked that the charges are not yet put to his client, as evidence is still awaited from the prosecution relating to some of the burglaries.

“I’m told there is cctv footage available and a motor vehicle has been captured on automatic number plate recognition coming to the area.

“I have reviewed what has been served so far and I can’t find a link to him in three of the counts.

“So, its denied at the moment and I apply to have the case listed for a dismissal application.”

Judge James Adkin said: “There’s either one person going round committing burglaries in Barnard Castle or a multiplicity of burglars descending on the town on the same night.”

Mr Salam said: “He’s linked to two of the offences and not the other three and it may be there may have been someone else responsible for the other matters.”

Kirsten Mercer, prosecuting, said the defendant made no reply to police questions in interview and although his phone was seized by police there is to be no further investigation in its contents.”

But she added that results of scientific evidence are still awaited by the prosecution.

Judge James Adkin adjourned proceedings for the dismissal application hearing back at the court, on Friday May 22, with a provisional trial date, should it remain a contested case, starting on Wednesday July 29.

The judge remanded the 54-year-old defendant, of Moorlands Avenue, Bradford, in custody, at least until the dismissal application hearing.

But he said any other matters admitted by the defendant would be dealt with following the trial.

The court heard that the custody time limit for the defendant is August 14.