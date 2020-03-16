RESIDENTS are celebrating thanks to two lucky postcodes in Newton Aycliffe.

Seven people have won £1,000 each after the winning addresses were announced.

Three residents in Middleham Way netted the windfall when DL5 4TU was selected as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, March 16.

The win followed the announcement that four people on Marley Road had won £1,000 on Friday, March 13.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “Some say Friday the 13th is unlucky, but I’m sure our winners will feel differently today. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £16.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Maggie’s runs a network of cancer support centres across the country.

These centres bring people together to help combat the isolation and distress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

