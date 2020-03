A ROAD in Teesdale is partly blocked this morning following a crash.

The incident happened on B6279 at Billy Lane, Kinninvie, near Barnard Castle, a short while ago.

Emergency services are understood to be on the way and traffic coping well but motorists should take care.

Crossroads at the scene are currently the subject of an online road safety petition, launched by a Holwick woman after her car was written off their last month.