A NEW exhibition of works by the contemporary artist Paul Scott will showcase his modern approach to traditional transfer printed ceramics alongside items from his own collection.

New American Scenery opens at The Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle, on Saturday, April 4 and features works of historical transferwares that have been updated for a contemporary audience.

The Cumbrian artist has spent the last five years investigating early transferwares exported to the United States, looking at the contemporary landscape of North America and the Staffordshire origins of the pictorial ceramics.

He has worked with experts at the Stoke on Trent Potteries to create new moulds and engravings which replicate the tinted blue earthenware glaze and which are the closest things in the 21st century to follow the 19th century processes.

Scott uses the familiar blue and white ceramics to tell modern stories based on his trips travelling around America.

Influenced by Andy Warhol and his use of disintegration; Scott reworks antique wares, erasing, adding and recreating new ‘historical’ patterns by adding newly printed decals on blank ceramics or reusing cut and broken fragments.

Visitors to the Barnard Castle based Museum will be able to compare modern and conceptual works of art with what was made in the past, mostly for everyday or dinner table use.

Curator of ceramics Dr Howard Coutts said: “We hope that this latest display of Paul’s work will enthuse visitors who’ll be able to see the contrasts between the old and new shapes and forms and make them think about decoration and what it means.”

Paul Scott said: “I’m really pleased to be showing my transferwares in the concise and very fine collection of historic ceramics at The Bowes Museum and to be able to complement what’s there and bring it up to date in a really lovely setting.”

Works on show will be contemporary with historical reference pieces, including, among others, a 19th century cup plate made for the American market, alongside Scott’s 21st century update featuring the Indian Point Nuclear Power Station on the Hudson River. Framed within a classic Oak leaf border pattern, the new plate has been made using a contemporary engraving by Paul Holdway, the last engraver at the Spode Works before its closure in 2009.

New American Scenery commemorates and celebrates a rich, complex historical genre that is inextricably linked to wider visual and political cultures.

Paul Scott: New American Scenery is open from April 4 until September 6.

The Bowes Museum is open from 10am to 5pm every day. Entry to Café Bowes and the shop is free. For more information on our exhibitions and events programme visit the website thebowesmuseum.org.uk