A COUPLE that raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion are stepping down as a town’s Poppy Appeal organisers.

Amanda and Pete Molloy, with Jazmin Orrick, took over organising the Poppy Appeal in Spennymoor from Paul and Pam Harper in 2015, and in that year broke the local collection record by raising £14,032.

Mrs Orrick resigned in 2017 for family reasons and now Mr and Mrs Molloy have taken the tough decision to follow suit because, with three children, they currently do not have the time to spare.

The appeal in Spennymoor has grown in recent years – with more volunteers recruited, an increased number of organisations laying a wreath at the town’s war memorial on Remembrance Sunday and higher fundraising totals year-on-year. In 2019 £24,092.94 was raised.

Mrs Molloy said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to take, but my husband and I have three young children and as they’ve grown older they have got involved with more afterschool activities that they need to attend.

“Last October the school’s half term holiday fell on the whole of the first week of the Poppy Appeal campaign and, if I’m honest, it was bit of a challenge trying to juggle organising the campaign in the local Asda and Aldi stores with the issues they bring whilst having to bring my children with me and to get them to their respective after school activities.

“Half term this October will fall on the same first week of the Poppy Appeal campaign and even though my children like doing their little bit for the charity, it isn’t fair on them, so their needs must come first.

“I would like to thank the staff of both Asda and Aldi for allowing us to set up and collect in their respective stores and our volunteers for all their hard work to help make those local record breaking collection amounts.”

Both will continue in their roles until new organisers have been appointed and they will still volunteer.

Army veteran Pete said: “The Poppy Appeal is not just for two weeks of the year, it is an all year appeal.

“We can receive donations throughout the year and our All Year Round collection tins still need to be collected when they are full, counted and banked, so it is important for the Poppy Appeal and those that are still collecting for the Poppy Appeal in the town that they can still do so, as well as those that may want to order a poppy wreath for a funeral or an event.

“When it comes to the Poppy Appeal in Spennymoor the townsfolk are very supportive and generous and it has been an honour to have been a Poppy Appeal organiser here and to have been part of its growth in the town.

"I would like to thank all those organisations that continued to order their poppy wreaths from us when we took over from the previous Poppy Appeal organisers and most of all, I would like thank every person that donates to the Poppy Appeal to aide our armed forces community when they are in need for it.”

To apply to become the town’s Poppy Appeal organiser email Mr Molloy at molloy418@googlemail.com