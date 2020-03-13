AN INSPIRATIONAL young environmentalist has been praised after braving a charity shave to those who are in need.

Lily Hayman had 15 inches of her hair cut off so she could donate it to the Princess Trust to help other children and bravely sat for the chop which was more difficult to face with her condition.

The year six pupil, who has sensory processing disorder, always goes above and beyond to help others and was nominated for a Young Heroes Award by teachers and pupils at Stanley Crook Primary School, which she attends.

Lily is also an environmental champion and regularly carries out beach cleans and inspired her eight-year-old brother Luke, and her friends to litter pick with her at school following an assembly on the subject. In her spare time, she designs and makes posters to put up around her school advising children of the risks of climate change and how they can reduce, reuse or recycle throughout the school day.

Lily was presented with her certificate by PCSO Katie Martin, at a special assembly on Friday.

PCSO Martin said: “Lily is a great example of an exemplary Young Hero who goes above and beyond to help others even when they face their own difficulties.

“It was great to be able to surprise Lily and she thoroughly deserves this award.”

Lily’s mum, Kathryn Hayman, attended the assembly along with her husband and Lily’s grandparents and said the whole family was extremely proud of the ten-year-old.

Mrs Hayman said: “We are super proud. Lily will always try to help others and although she’s got quite a few things going on with her own difficulties, she always inspires us to do more as a family.

“We do a lot of activities as a family that are more accessible for Lily and she astounds us every day with her resilience and thoughtfulness for others.”

Danni Martin, who nominated Lily on behalf of the school, said: “We are so proud of Lily and everything she has achieved while at Stanley Crook Primary School and would love to see her get the recognition she deserves for always thinking of others.

“We think Greta Thunberg’s quote, ‘You are never too small to make a difference’ sums Lily up perfectly. Well done, Lily.”

The Young Heroes Award scheme is a Durham Police initiative aimed at children across County Durham. Nominees must be under 18. One award is presented every month and in the summer, the 12 young people and their families will be invited to a celebration event.

To nominate a young person, email PCSO Gavin Robson at gavin.robson@durham.pnn.police.uk or call into your local police station.

