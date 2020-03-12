EXPERTS who dig into County Durham’s rich history are inviting the public to a special day dedicated to archaeology.

Organised by Durham County Council’s archaeology section, Archaeology Day will see a series of speakers give illustrated accounts of their discoveries between 9.50am and 4.00pm at County Hall, on Saturday, March 21.

Talks include the discovery of Bek’s Chapel at Auckland Castle in Bishop Auckland from The Auckland Project.

The excavations at a long deserted medieval village at Walworth Castle from The Archaeological Practice will also be discussed, as well as new investigations at the East Park Roman Settlement, Sedgefield, and Middleham Castle, Bishop Middleham, from DigVentures. Speakers from Durham University and Northern Archaeological Associates will also contribute.

Attendees will also be able to browse the displays of local societies and archaeological contractors, as well as book stalls in the Durham Room.

David Mason, principal archaeologist with Durham County Council, said: “This year’s programme includes accounts of the amazing discoveries at Auckland Castle as well as the results of a range of fascinating community archaeology projects undertaken as part of the Brightwater Landscape Partnership scheme.

“We invite history enthusiasts to get a new perspective on our county’s deep past and get a glimpse at what we hope to discover in the future.”

To book tickets online go to https://doitonline.durham.gov.uk click on More Services and select Archaeology Day.

Alternatively, places can be booked over the phone by calling 03000 260 000.

Tickets are priced £18 per person, including a buffet lunch and refreshments. Free parking will be available at County Hall and the park and ride service will also be in operation.