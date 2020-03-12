A THIEF who snuck into a closed pub and stole a charity box from the bar spent the contents on heroin, a court heard.

Paul Lewis McGill entered Queens Head pub in Crook on the morning of Thursday, February 27 after he found a door left unlocked by a cleaner.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that the 40-year-old was caught on CCTV walking out of the building with the charity box,

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said: "The manager of the pub arrived to work at approximately 1.35pm on February 27 when she was informed to check the cctv by a neighbour who said he had seen two males in the back yard.

"The CCTV shows two males entering the back yard at around 7.55am. The first male entered through the back door which was insecure because the cleaner was at work, and the second male remained outside.

"The defendant can be seen trying to remove a charity change box from the bar before looping it over the pump and walking straight out with it.

"The charity box was for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"The manager said the box had been in the pub for approximately two years and was full but she did not know much cash was inside it.

"Mr McGill stated that it contained £15 which he used to buy heroin."

McGill, of Coleridge Close, Sunnybrow, Crook pleaded guilty to burglary other than dwelling theft.

He was last convicted on February 17 this year when he was sentenced to a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Adam Scott, mitigating, said: "He believes that this drug rehabilitation requirement is his one chance, he has got a prescription now, at the time of the offence he didn't.

"The way the officer described it is that he got this order, he needed heroin and he committed this offence to get it.

"It was two weeks before he got his medication, and it is taking away the 'want' even though it is making him very poorly. He presents today sweating and feeling unwell, but it is stopping the craving.

"I would ask you not to interfere with the order which is in place for this offence and deal with him in some other way. He made full admissions in respect of this to police and he told me he would return the money. I doubt he lied about how much was inside the charity box, he has no reason to do that.

"The victim was not a person, the door was left open by the cleaner, and he told police he was looking for a toilet and seen the charity box and took it, he would say that it was opportunistic."

Aileen Little, chair of the bench, told McGill: "All you have to do is work with the Probation Service and stay out of trouble."

McGill was resentenced to a community order with an additional 10 drug rehabilitation days and he was ordered to pay £15 compensation to the pub.