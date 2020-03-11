SIX heavily pregnant sheep have been found dead in a field in Weardale

The incident occurred on Monday 9 March 2020 on a farm near Ireshopeburn. The farmer found six heavily pregnant ewes all carrying twins lying dead in his field and reported it to the police and FarmWatcherUK.

The sheep were from a flock of 28 and it is believed the deaths were caused with being chased or worried by a dog or a group of dogs.

Police were called to reports of several pregnant ewes being found dead in the field in Upper Weardale on March 9.

A police spokesperson said: “Following an examination, we believe the likely cause of death is that they have been chased or worried by a dog. As well as the suffering of the animals and the financial loss this has been very distressing for the owners of the livestock.

Dogs worrying sheep is a concern for all farmers but never more so than at this time of year when the flocks are heavily pregnant with lambs.

We would like to remind dog owners to have full and proper control of their dogs, especially in rural areas, and understand the devastating effect that allowing any dog to run free can have.”

The latest figures from the NFU indicate that rural crime cost the UK economy £49.9 million in 2018.

If anyone has any information about the incident please contact PC Ellis Hutchinson at Stanhope Police Station or call 101 and quote incident reference number 248 of March 9.