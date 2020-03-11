TWO men are being sought by police after being involved in two separate incidents.
Luke Boniface, 24 from Evenwood is wanted in connection with an assault while Peter Barker, 32 is wanted in connection with a burglary which occurred in Barnard Castle on February 21.
Mr Barker is believed to have links to Darlington and Bishop Auckland.
Anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts should call Bishop CID on 101.
