A DAREDEVIL stunt performer and vegan cookery champion is set to bring his favourite plant-based recipes to the region next month.

Matt Pritchard rose to fame on MTV's Dirty Sanchez, impressing and shocking audiences across the globe with his daredevil stunts.

But these days he is on a different kind of mission to convince the public that plant-based food can be exciting, tasty and sustainable.

Mr Pritchard, also known as the 'Dirty Vegan' is passionate about health and fitness and will make his case for vegan cuisine at Bishop Auckland Food Festival.

He said: "I'm totally fired up to be taking part in the Bishop Auckland Food Festival, to share my passion for amazing plant-based food that tastes fantastic. The whole Dirty Sanchez to Dirty Vegan journey has been amazing, and I can't wait to share my story, meet as many vegan or vegan-curious people in County Durham as possible, and show how incredible this nourishing and energising food is to everyone."

Colourful and packed full of flavour, the stunt performer's recipes won over the nation when he fronted his first BBC series, Dirty Vegan, in 2018.

He has also penned two cookery books, Dirty Vegan and Dirty Vegan: Another Bite, and has competed in endurance races all over the world.

Mr Pritchard said he is looking forward to sharing his approach to health and fitness with visitors to Bishop Auckland Food Festival, while sampling some of the delicious vegan fare on offer.

As well as serving up inspiration from Matt and other famous faces including MasterChef's John Torode, Bishop Auckland's historic Market Place will be bustling with more than 150 food and drinks traders.

This includes those catering for vegan customers; from mouth-watering street food courtesy of The Filthy Vegan and Goodtimes Tacos, to tempting sweet and savoury treats baked with love by The Green Guerrilla in Darlington.

Newcastle-based Baked for the Soul will be selling a variety of vegan and gluten free goodies, including indulgent chocolate brownies, carrot cakes and rocky road.

The Russian Food Company, meanwhile, will serve up its award-winning vegan pie, packed full of chanterelle and oyster mushrooms.

The free event returns on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April, with Mr Pritchard taking to the stage in the festival's free cookery marquee on the Sunday.