WITNESSES are being sought after damage was caused to a parked car in Bishop Auckland.
Police investigating the incident particularly want to speak to the drivers of two other vehicles seen in the area around the time of the incident during the early hours of Saturday, February 22.
The Vauxhall Insignia was parked in the Escomb Road/Cockton Hill Road area when it was damaged between 1am and 3am.
A Bishop Auckland police spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested to speak to the drivers of a white Nissan Juke and a dark coloured car with roof rails, both of which were seen in the direct vicinity of the incident.
"Anybody who may have seen the incident or may have dashcam footage please contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 315 of 22/02/2020."