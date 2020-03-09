TWO motorbikes were seized during a police operation on Saturday.

The Operation Endurance Team were out and about in Newton Aycliffe targeting off road bikes after concerns were raised by residents.

A spokesperson for Newton Aycliffe Police said: "The team managed to seize a quad bike and an off road bike that were being used illegally.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Operation Endurance for a very successful day."

Operation Endurance sees police officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit target areas known to have a particular problem with people riding bikes and quad.

Anyone with any information on illegal or antisocial riding can email opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk