TWO motorbikes were seized during a police operation on Saturday.
The Operation Endurance Team were out and about in Newton Aycliffe targeting off road bikes after concerns were raised by residents.
A spokesperson for Newton Aycliffe Police said: "The team managed to seize a quad bike and an off road bike that were being used illegally.
"We would like to thank our colleagues at Operation Endurance for a very successful day."
Operation Endurance sees police officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit target areas known to have a particular problem with people riding bikes and quad.
Anyone with any information on illegal or antisocial riding can email opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk
