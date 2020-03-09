TWO motorbikes were seized during a police operation on Saturday.

The Operation Endurance Team were out and about in Newton Aycliffe targeting off road bikes after concerns were raised by residents.

Where to get mental health help in the North-East and North Yorkshire

A spokesperson for Newton Aycliffe Police said: "The team managed to seize a quad bike and an off road bike that were being used illegally.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Operation Endurance for a very successful day."

Operation Endurance sees police officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit target areas known to have a particular problem with people riding bikes and quad.

Anyone with any information on illegal or antisocial riding can email opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk