A MUSIC festival is returning to the region to showcase DJ talent in aid of men's mental health.

Remedy Festival is set to raise the roof at the Hammer and Pincers, in Newton Aycliffe, for its one-day boutique music festival on Saturday, May 16, in support of ManHealth.

ManHealth is an organisation working to help tackle male depression and suicide in the North-East.

Spread over three stages organisers said they have sourced some of the best regional, national and international DJ talent.

There will be separate stages for house classics, underground house, and also disco, funk and soul genres.

The house classics stage is held in a giant tepee, and will be headlined by Chicago born musical pioneer, the 'Father of House' Marshall Jefferson.

Jefferson is climbing the UK charts and enjoying BBC Radio 1 airtime with the reworking of his 1986 track Move Your Body.

Performing to the crowds on the underground stage will be headliners Seb Zito and DJs Cinthie.

The aim of Remedy Festival is to raise funds for charities and worthy causes, whilst putting on the best festival experience possible.

Previously all of their events have sold out and more than £7,000 has been donated to organisations including Zoe's Place – providing palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants, Action on Hearing Loss and the Brain Tumour Research Campaign.

Event organiser Andy Lee said: “Our aim with Remedy is to put on the best possible event, we work really hard to make sure everything from the sound systems, the DJs, the lighting, the decor, every imaginable aspect is always considered so when everyone arrives it gives the festival the best possible atmosphere."

Paul Bannister, from ManHealth, added: “ManHealth is honoured to have been selected by the organisers of Remedy as their chosen organisation to support. Men from ManHealth will be at the festival on the day raising awareness amongst men of the importance of reaching out if they need support and helping them to realise there is no stigma in asking for help.”

For more information and tickets visit remedy20.wescantickets.com

ManHealth support groups can be found at manhealth.org.uk