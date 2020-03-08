THE family of a woman who endured muscle pain throughout her life has raised funds for the refurbishment of a vital hydrotherapy pool.

Relatives of Andrea Bowes who attended the Pioneering Care Partnership, in Newton Aycliffe, to help her muscle pain and and boost her social life said they wanted to keep her memory alive with the donation.

They raised £500 for Dive In appeal in a bid to carry out the renovation of the 20-year-old facility.

A family spokesperson said: “Andrea has used the pool since the Pioneering Care Centre opened. She thoroughly enjoyed every second of visiting here, as soon as we’d pull into the car park she would be so excited and in fits of giggles! Hydrotherapy helped Andrea with her muscle pain but also benefited her socially, she met so many new people and became friends with them all.

"We want to keep her memory alive here as it was one of her favourite places, and we want to help and support PCP as much as we can.”

As a thank you the family met with Lynsey Todd, head of customer experience, for a tour of the centre.

She said: “The benefits of hydrotherapy are well evidenced, but when we hear directly from people about the difference using our pool makes for their loved ones it is very moving. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Summerbell family and to listen to their stories about Andrea’s visit to the centre. Being friendly and supportive is important to everyone at the Pioneering Care Partnership and we’re pleased that Andrea enjoyed her experience with us and we look forward to welcoming the family back when the refurbishment is complete.”