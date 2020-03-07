AN exhibition which aims to spark conversation around the representation of women in the changing world has opened to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Blimey! Lucretia is being staged at The Bowes Museum, in Barnard Castle and explores the way women have been portrayed in both classical and contemporary culture.

The Blimey! collective, a group of female-led Darlington based artists, have used the renowned painting of The Death of Lucretia, as a tool to open the debate about the representation of women in art and the story of Lucretia.

In the myth, a woman named Lucretia who lived during the ancient Roman eras kills herself to defend her honor after being raped.

In a series of ‘Piercing Lucretia’ sessions ran be the artists, enthusiasts were invited to express their response to the painting by sewing on a miniature textile image of it.

The patches, which number about 500, along with Lucretia’s table, make up the central point of the immersive installation, as they have been sewn onto denim jackets worn by dozens of mannequins.

The artists who make up the Blimey! collective are Carol Sommer, Amanda Marshall, Nicola Golightly and Vicky Holbrough.

Ms Holbrough said: “We’re thrilled with the response that the project received and we’re looking forward to people seeing these works alongside the painting that inspired them.”

Jane Whittaker, head of collections at The Bowes Museum, added: “Our founders were dedicated to sharing art with everyone so it’s fantastic the museum continues this important role by reaching out to people within the community through partnerships like this."

Blimey! Lucretia is open today until Sunday, May 10.

There will be a symposium at The Bowes Museum to discuss the work on Saturday, April 25, from 10am to 3.30pm.